Man accused of indecent assault on 17-year-old girl granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on East Street last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Giteau “Deedo” Shabba Boyer, 48, inappropriately touched the teenager on February 5.

Boyer pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

His bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, Boyer must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Friday by 7pm.

His trial begins on April 17.

Miranda Adderley represented the accused, while Inspector K Bould prosecuted the matter.



