Man attempts suicide over workplace bullying, and a juvenile hospitalised

A MAN who police said had been depressed after being bullied by a co-worker attempted suicide on Grand Bahama on Friday by ingesting a quantity of medication.

Police said the adult male took the medication around 1.30pm and was taken to hospital for medical assistance, but left before being evaluated.

“Despite being registered for medical attention, the individual discharged himself or left the hospital against medical advice before being evaluated by medical professionals,” police said.

The incident was followed by a suspected suicide attempt involving a juvenile male yesterday. Police said the boy ingested a quantity of medication and was rushed to hospital. Up to press time, police said they were not aware of the boy’s condition. He was found at a residence on Carmichael Road.



