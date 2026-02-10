PLP to launch election campaign February 16

PRIME Minister Philip Davis has confirmed the Progressive Liberal Party will officially launch its general election campaign on February 16 as the party completed its ratification process last night.

Speaking at the PLP ratification event at party headquarters on Farrington Road, Mr Davis said the selection phase was over and the party was now moving into full campaign mode, telling supporters that visibility and engagement would be expected from all ranks.

“This marks the end of one phase and the beginning of another,” Mr Davis said. “The selection process is done. Ratifications are complete. Next week, February 16, the Progressive Liberal Party launches its campaign.”

The prime minister warned that “a lot is at stake this election”, framing the vote as a decision on whether progress continues or is “blocked by pettiness and politics”.

“Pintard, he is a petty man,” Mr Davis said of Opposition leader Michael Pintard, drawing loud applause as he dubbed him “Petty Pintard”. “My mummy used to tell me — and that was a woman — there’s nothing worse than a petty man.”

Mr Davis said such “pettiness” would halt progress made under the PLP, pointing to proposals to right-size the public service and warning of potential job losses. He also cited the treatment of former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis as an example of what he described as petty leadership.

“A petty leadership focuses on grudges instead of progress. Petty leadership puts ego ahead of people. Petty leadership tears down instead of builds up,” Mr Davis said. “A petty man is very dangerous to this country.”

Calling for steady leadership, Mr Davis accused the opposition of criticising the government’s economic recovery efforts without offering solutions.

“We can’t afford leaders who are more interested in settling scores than solving problems,” he said, urging party supporters not to take victory for granted. “Winning is earned through process.”

Mr Davis also addressed union members and healthcare workers, pledging continued engagement with organised labour and support for frontline staff.

“Working people deserve fairness, unions deserve respect, healthcare workers deserve support,” he said. “As long as I am prime minister, unions will always have a seat at the table.”

Newly ratified candidates also addressed supporters, outlining the PLP’s record since returning to office in 2021 and pledging continued investment in infrastructure, labour protections and social programmes.

Long Island candidate Reneika D Knowles highlighted infrastructure challenges and economic pressures in Family Island communities, while Southern Shores candidate Obie Roberts cited reductions in VAT on unprepared food, increases to the minimum wage and the signing of labour agreements as evidence of economic progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, ratified for Exuma and Ragged Island, described ratification as “a deployment order”, saying the party was moving from economic recovery to an era of ownership for Bahamians.

In closing, Mr Davis said his administration had stabilised the economy following the pandemic, expanded social programmes and invested in infrastructure across the islands, warning that the election would determine whether recent reforms are sustained or reversed.