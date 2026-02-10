Social Services delays stall criminal record expungements

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ONLY 45 Bahamians had their criminal records expunged last year after applying to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, a figure officials say could have been higher if not for delays in obtaining crucial reports from the Department of Social Services.

Reverend Ronald Campbell, chairman of the committee, confirmed a decline in successful expungements for 2025 and attributed it largely to delays in receiving required documentation.

He said about 137 people applied to the committee last year seeking a clean slate. Applicants include people convicted of offences such as armed robbery, firearm offenses, incest, child cruelty, fraud, disorderly behaviour, and minor drug-related matters.

Officials said nine applications were denied and referred to the Prerogative of Mercy Committee, while six applicants were deemed to have applied too early.

However, 69 applications could not move forward because reports from the Department of Social Services were not received in time.

The reports are required to assess whether applicants have been rehabilitated and are making positive contributions to society.

“They don't feel the burden or the need, and they don't hear the stories that, listen, ‘I need a job taking care of my family,” Reverend Campbell said, referring to the social services department. “They don't hear these stories, stories that laid at our doorstep and so we are pleading with them to speed it up so we can assist these persons to get back on the feet.”

Committee administrator Ann Ferguson said the body met every two months under its former chairman, but now struggles to hold more than three meetings a year.

“For a prime example, I went on vacation in December around the 18th or 19th and I submitted a request for the reports but from December to now, I received like two reports,” she added.

Meanwhile, officials said COVID-related convictions have been removed from applicants’ records.

“They had a time span number five years, and once that time was up, then there's no need to come to us,” Rev Campbell noted.

He also encouraged people convicted of minor offences to apply to the committee, noting that many remain unaware there is a formal process to have such records expunged.

He noted that rehabilitation periods begin once a court-imposed sentence is fully satisfied, either immediately after a fine is paid in full or, in the case of imprisonment, after the sentence has been served.

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape, etc, cannot have their records expunged. However, such cases may be reviewed by the Prerogative of Mercy after a prescribed period.



