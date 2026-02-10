‘US can back up its words with money’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday said he now expects the United States to back its words with action by helping The Bahamas secure financing for a new prison and virtual court complex.

His comment came after US Ambassador Herschel Walker publicly rebuked this country’s decision to borrow from China to fund a second New Providence hospital at terms the US considers unfavourable.

Mr Munroe framed Mr Walker’s remarks not as foreign interference but as a test of American intent.

“I wouldn't call it intervention,” Mr Munroe said, adding that the ambassador was speaking from the standpoint of US interests and had indicated that Washington wanted to do business with The Bahamas.

He highlighted the government’s plans for a virtual court campus and a new correctional facility to be built nearby, both of which already involve American firms.

He said the prison’s cell systems are being supplied by a US company, while the virtual court complex is also largely being constructed by an American firm, making US-backed financing a logical next step.

“I’m encouraged by what he says,” said Munroe, “so I will expect that we will get a good response from American EXIM bank if we approach them for funding for the prison, because that is something else that we would be looking for funding for and I take him at his word that the US is prepared to assist us with that.”

The government broke ground in July 2025 on the long-promised high- and medium-security prison at BDOCS. The project, which will be developed near the judicial virtual court campus, is now expected to cost about $50m and is to be financed through a public-private partnership.

Plans for the facility include mental health cells, a medical clinic, a chapel and a library, along with more than 15,000 square feet of administrative space, over 16,000 square feet for intake and booking, and more than 10,000 square feet for medical housing.

Construction is also under way on a 19,000 square foot virtual court complex featuring two courtrooms and judges’ quarters. Officials have said the facility will meet certification standards from its first day of operation, reduce overcrowding and improve inmate living conditions.

Mr Walker’s earlier comments were directed at the $278m second New Providence hospital, which is being financed primarily through a loan from the China Export-Import Bank covering nearly 73 percent of the project’s cost and governed by Chinese law.

“It doesn’t appear to be in the best of interests of The Bahamas to submit to Chinese law and labour standards on their own soil,” Mr Walker said.

“It would be better to look at other financing options that adhere to international norms. President Trump believes in fair deals that benefit both nations, and the US is committed to being the economic and security partner of choice.

“We stand ready to work with The Bahamas to help secure a better deal – whether from private or public sources – to provide the healthcare infrastructure Bahamians deserve.”

The US embassy has also confirmed that China Railway Construction Corporation, the hospital’s main contractor, was previously placed on a restricted investment list by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control due to links with China’s military-industrial complex.



