American arrested at airport with drugs and undeclared cash

POLICE arrested a 69-year-old American man at an airport in New Providence on Monday after discovering suspected illegal drugs and undeclared cash in his possession.

According to initial reports, shortly after 1.30pm the man checked in for a departing flight from The Bahamas and declared a sum of cash. His checked luggage was randomly selected for inspection.

During the search, officers discovered cigarettes containing suspected marijuana, along with an additional $10,000 in cash that had not been declared.

The man was taken into custody and cautioned. Investigations are ongoing, police said.