Bahamian realtor unveils its ‘Circle of Excellence’

A Bahamian realtor has unveiled its 2025 Circle of Excellence winner to honour agents and teams who show outstanding performance and commitment.

HG Christi, in a statement, said the designation was created to celebrate excellence, encourage continued growth and acknowledge agents who consistently elevate its brand through their work.

It added that the 2025 Circle of Excellence awardees include Dylan Christie, Daren Seymour, John and Charlotte Constantakis, and Elbert Thompson, all based in Nassau, as well as Dwayne and Sheree Wallas and Christopher Plummer from Abaco. The awards were presented alongside HG Christie’s annual top producer recognitions.

John Christie, HG Christie’s president and managing broker, said: “It was a privilege to bring together the HG Christie Circle of Excellence at our beachfront luncheon at Albany. Many of these professionals have earned this recognition year after year, and their leadership, dedication and insight continue to shape the success and future of HG Christie. I am particularly proud of the new members joining this distinguished group, whose achievements reflect the next generation of excellence within our company.”

Elbert Thompson, a Nassau-based agent, earned Circle of Excellence recognition for the third consecutive year. “Earning the Circle of Excellence distinction for the third consecutive year is a testament to my perseverance and determination to always strive for personal excellence and growth,” Mr Thompson said.

“Despite the changes in the real estate market and global dynamics, to succeed you must continually adapt and evolve to serve your clients in a meaningful and relevant way. HG Christie does this as the leading real estate company, always seeking new and innovative ways to market properties and elevate its agents and staff.”

In Abaco, Dwayne and Sheree Wallas were recognised for their performance and dedication to clients and community, as well as Christopher Plummer, a fellow Abaco agent. “Having been with the company non-consecutive for 12 years, this is a first. After being recognised among such great sales associates, it makes me want to strive to be there every year. I will do my best to serve my clients and the company to be top producer for Abaco in 2026,” Mr Plummer added.

The 2025 Circle of Excellence also includes agents such as Daren Seymour, who has previously been recognised for his work as a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), and Dylan Christie, who was formerly rookie of the year. John and Charlotte Constantakis were also named among this year’s honourees, recognised for their collaborative approach and consistent performance.

“The Circle of Excellence is about recognising agents who consistently show up for their clients and their colleagues,” Mr Christie said. “These professionals may not always be the headline names in a given year, but their contributions are essential to our success and to the trust our clients place in HG Christie.”