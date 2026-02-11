Bail denied for man accused of discarding gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of discarding a firearm while fleeing police during a domestic disturbance investigation was denied bail and remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Dwayne Williams, 33, was found in possession of a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus 9mm pistol after police responded to reports of a domestic dispute near Riviera Court on February 7. According to the prosecution, officers later reviewed footage showing a man throwing the weapon onto the roof of a nearby establishment, after which both the firearm and the suspect were recovered.

Williams pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm before Magistrate Lennox Coleby. Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail, citing the serious nature of firearm offences.

Williams was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on April 14. He is represented by Karen Butler.