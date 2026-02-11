Bail for man accused of injuring two boys at AF Adderley High School

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of injuring two teenage boys during a physical altercation at AF Adderley Junior High School last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Johnathan Javis Rolle Sr, 35, caused physical harm to two boys, one of whom was 13, during the incident on February 3.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing harm before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

He was granted bail in the amount of $2,000 with one or two sureties and warned not to interfere with any witnesses or complainants, or risk having his bail revoked.

Rolle is scheduled to return to court for trial on March 19.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the matter.