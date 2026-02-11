Frustrated Mayaguana residents promised Gov’t pay ‘next week’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) newly-confirmed election candidate yesterday promised frustrated Mayaguana residents that long-delayed payments from the Government will be made next week.

Ronnell Armbrister, who is seeking the MICAL seat, in a message to Mayaguana residents said that - while an exact payment date cannot be disclosed for security reasons - the funds are expected to arrive on the island next week

“You can expect the funds to be on the island next week. For security purposes, an exact date cannot be disclosed,” said Ms Armbrister. Mayaguana residents, though, have voiced their frustration over repeated delays in receiving payments.

In a recent video, a resident claimed they have yet to receive payment for January and questioned when the Government will introduce a system that meets the needs of Mayaguana residents, describing the situation as unacceptable and “ridiculous”.

“We are at this point again for non-payment of funds for January 2026. December was a very long month. Now January has come and passed, and we are still waiting on our payments in Mayaguana,” she said.

“School children need to be fed. Families have needs. Everybody has bills. When is this system going to get right for the citizens of Mayaguana in terms of payment? This is ridiculous.”

She highlighted that a lunch vendor has not been paid in “months”, while grocery store owners have not received food coupon funds since December.

“The issue with the money and with us getting paid: We understand there was an attempted robbery at the administrator’s complex, but that was last year. Why is there still not proper security, such as a camera or safeguards, in place so that we can be paid on time? These issues need to be addressed immediately,” she said.

“There is a lunch vendor who hasn't been paid for months. I have a grocery store, and I haven't received food coupon funds from December. How am I supposed to survive?”

She added that Mayaguana residents also face difficulties accessing banking services as there is no full-service bank on the island and the only automated teller machine (ATM) is often out of service.

“We don't have a bank down here. We have an ATM machine that hardly ever works. People have to go into Nassau to do banking just because the ATM machine is not working for whatever reason,” she said.

“There's one ATM machine where you can use your card. The two other ATM machines only allow you to pay bills, and paying those bills through the ATM charges the residents of Mayaguana an extra $2 and something cents. This is unfair.”