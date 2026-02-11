Haitian sentenced to 10 months for car theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN national who admitted stealing a vehicle from a busy Nassau intersection was sentenced to ten months in prison yesterday and will be handed over to immigration authorities upon completion of his term.

Judson Pierre, 26, pleaded guilty to stealing a gold 2005 Kia Sorento belonging to Sateigdra Rolle, which was taken from the area of Old Trail and Robinson Road on January 31. He appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs, where the receiving charge against him was withdrawn.

Pierre was sentenced to ten months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and informed that he would be transferred to the Department of Immigration after serving his sentence. He was also advised of his right to appeal.

Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted the matter.