Man charged with first murder of 2026 in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was charged with murder in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Steve Derosier, without a lawyer, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Prosecutors allege that on January 31 at Freeport, Derosier intentionally caused the death of Deangelo Wilson.

According to police reports, a fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10pm at Adventurers Way and East Atlantic Drive. Officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The incident recorded the first murder of 2026 on Grand Bahama.

During the arraignment, Magistrate Laing informed Derosier that murder is an indictable offence and that he was not required to enter a plea at this stage.

Bail was denied, and Derosier was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until April 28, 2026.