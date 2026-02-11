RM Bailey Park vendors voicing faith in security after Xmas theft

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE RM Bailey Park Association president is not concerned about the threat of crime this Valentine’s Day season as there will be fewer vendors on the park thus providing greater access and visibility for security.

Three vendors suffered the loss of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at Christmas, but Karen Brown said she does not believe security will be an issue when merchants come out to sell Valentine’s Day items this year. The park will not be as crowded with vendors and tents, she added, as there will be no more than 40.

“As far as security, we don't have that many vendors like how we did at Christmas,” she said. “So, I mean, there are not that many tents. We still have security now, and we have enough security to cover the grounds for the amount of tents that's going to be there.

“During Christmas, there are plenty tents out there. So now there are not so many tents. You have a lot of space between the tents. The security will be able to, I guess, see from different angles, or when people enter the park. With so many tents close together, people can hide.

“They [thieves] came from the back, and that's actually where they came from. We don't have that many tents over there like that. They came from that back wall in the back of RM Bailey School; in that back section near the bushes. So not many tents will be around that side, and so I don't think we'll have a problem.”

Ms Brown said extra protection and security will be available as the Coconut Grove Police station conducts patrols in the area often, especially when vendors are on the park.

“Usually Coconut Grove Police Station is responsible for that area,” Ms Brown said. “And the police usually frequent. Every season they drive through night and day. They know we are out there, so they usually drive through. They are aware security is out there as well. But they always drive through several times to make sure we are OK.”

Ms Brown, in December 2025 following the break-ins, reported that the theft seemed to be planned and the thieves may have been watching the on-duty security officer plotting on when to make their move. Ms Brown said a group of five persons individually robbed tents at the back of the park in an attempt to be more discreet.

While Christmas is known as the season where there is an uptick in robberies, sometimes due to economic pressures and the high cost of living, Ms Brown said she expects it to be “a good Valentine’s Day” in terms of sales. However, she noted that Bahamians are last minute shoppers and so it is a “wait and see game”.

“But with the economy the way it is, it's a wait and see game,” Ms Brown added. “People, of late, are coming last minute. They tend to come last minute, so it's usually a cat and mouse game. But they still have their significant other or their loved ones for who they will come and purchase a basket for.”

She added that children’s baskets these past few years have been popular on Valentine’s Day, and said: “In the last few years, we have been getting a lot of sales for kids. So it kind of changed the dynamic. People want kids’ baskets and teenagers. It's just not for lovers any more.

“Everybody is feeling the pinch, but we still expect it to be a good Valentine's Day season. People will come and purchase anyway, if only for the kids. We do female baskets, male baskets. People usually come in for kids, but I did like little gifts for teenagers. I include all ages.”



