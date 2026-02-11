Senior FNMs to Minnis ‘your time has passed’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Cabinet ministers from the Minnis administration reacted with dismay yesterday after Dr Hubert Minnis announced that he intends to contest Killarney as an independent candidate, a move that would sever his ties with the Free National Movement and upend one of the party’s safest seats.
While acknowledging Dr Minnis’ past role as prime minister and party leader, several senior figures said his decision to break from the Free National Movement risks undermining party unity while offering little realistic prospect of success in a system dominated by two major parties.
Former deputy prime minister and finance minister Peter Turnquest said the move was disappointing and reflected a broader failure in Bahamian politics, where long-serving politicians struggle to recognise when their time has passed. He argued that history offers little support for the idea that independent candidates can meaningfully influence national elections.
“I think the reality is history is a great teacher, and despite the desire for change, the reality is the potential for a third-party candidate, much less an independent candidate to win a seat, much less have any influence on an election, is remote at best,” Mr Turnquest said.
He said the country risks stagnation when senior politicians continue to occupy space without bringing the vision, energy or willingness to take risks needed to move the country forward, warning that this tendency holds back national progress.
Former tourism minister Dionisio D’Aguilar was more blunt, questioning why a former prime minister would choose to end his career in open conflict with his party.
“Why would you end your career being expelled from the party because, obviously, he will be expelled from the party when he nominates to run in Killarney where we have a ratified candidate,” Mr D’Aguilar said.
He said the decision feeds a misleading narrative of division within the FNM, which he rejected, noting that a strong majority of party members supported Michael Pintard as leader. Mr D’Aguilar said Dr Minnis had already reached the pinnacle of political office and questioned the purpose of returning to Parliament as a backbencher.
He said significant effort had been made to appease Dr Minnis, but the former leader did not attend party meetings or caucus activities.
Former immigration minister Brent Symonette said Dr Minnis did not need to sever ties with the party to remain relevant, arguing that he could have continued contributing meaningfully after losing both the general election and subsequent leadership contests. He said Dr Minnis should have stepped aside earlier, rather than prolonging internal uncertainty.
“I think he really should have done the honourable thing in politics, which would have showed true character,” he said.
FNM chairman and former health minister Duane Sands said the party was not focused on Dr Minnis’ political aspirations and would instead concentrate on its slate of ratified candidates, including Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis in Killarney. He said the party had heard similar statements before and would wait to see whether Dr Minnis formally follows through.
Ms Barnett-Ellis said Dr Minnis’ announcement had not altered her campaign, which she said remains focused on street-by-street engagement with residents. She said voters continue to raise concerns about flooding, road conditions and street lighting, as well as access to their MP and opportunities for business growth and national development.
tetelestai 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
What I am reading here is not that these charlatan politicians care about Minnis' legacy, they could not care less. But rather they are scared as hell that Minnis will syphon enough votes and the FNM will lose the seat. They should be afraid: a Minnis independent nomination guarantees the FNM will lose Killarney. And when that happens, I can't uncover a scenario that allows the FNM to win the government.
moncurcool 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
Legay? What legacy does Minnis have? Ignoring the press when he was PM and talking down to the, but now wants to be in front of a camera? Making sure that the health people grow their bank accounts during COVID?
Minnis is a spoiled brat who does not know when it is time to step down and be a statesman. His legacy will be that he is the worst PM in the history of The Bahamas.
Empiricist 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
There is a new illness that is now being discovered which affects aged politicians who have been rejected at the polls . It is called Trumpitis Mellitis. It is clear from the behavior, threats and actions of Dr Minnis that he is suffering from this virus. The fundamental question that this disgraced politician has to answer is what is it that he cannot understand about the fact that he is no longer admired by the people who once admired him.
moncurcool 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
I hoe they beat the pants off of him in Killarney. Send him a clear message that he needs to retire.
For Minnis to do this to the party that gave him the opportunity to be PM clearly shows hi immaturity and lack of statesmanship.
hrysippus 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
We system in place that was created by sycophantic elected plp politicians designed to give retiring prime minister Pindling a very comfortable retirement. The very large pension awarded to a retiring prime minister is only earned after two terms. This creates an incentive for one term prime ministers to strive mightily to gain a second term. The pension is also paid to the surviving spouse so Pindling's pension is still being paid by the taxpayer even so long after his death.
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 59 minutes ago
Here we go again FAT SO who could not find the VAT money until after they won the election. .says a lot about all of them.
SP 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
All of you politicians "time past" 3 decades ago! Bahamians are sick and tired of the friends family and lovers merry-go-round.
Record numbers of our people cannot survive to point of committing suicide. It is unquestionably time to do something else!
bahamianson 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Minnie was prime minister for one term . His time has not passed. Perry left the plp and came back to be prime minister. How many politicians have left or lost and came back? Stop being emotional and try to be rational.
moncurcool 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
You do recognize that Perry was WAY younger than Minnis when all of that transpired for Perry right?
Other than Nelson Mandela, show me an 75 plus year old leader who had done something of significance in leading their country.
If we retire judges at 65 in this country, because we figure they don't have the capacity to adjudicate, why do we believe MPs and PMs beyond 65 have more brainpower to stay on?
BahamaRed 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
So now it is an issue for a politician to remain in politics "past his prime". Where were all these voices when Perry, Leslie, Bradley, Brent, Ingraham- just to name a few- were running. In reality and I have long said this, politicians are public servants and should be subjected to the same retirement age of 65. But as always what is good for the goose is never good for the gander and these politicians run for parliament way into their seventies. And that is why this country will never fully prosper and flourish.
TalRussell 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Are there differences between an "acting-up red butt" and a "natural born red ass"-- Yes?
