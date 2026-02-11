Senior FNMs to Minnis ‘your time has passed’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet ministers from the Minnis administration reacted with dismay yesterday after Dr Hubert Minnis announced that he intends to contest Killarney as an independent candidate, a move that would sever his ties with the Free National Movement and upend one of the party’s safest seats.

While acknowledging Dr Minnis’ past role as prime minister and party leader, several senior figures said his decision to break from the Free National Movement risks undermining party unity while offering little realistic prospect of success in a system dominated by two major parties.

Former deputy prime minister and finance minister Peter Turnquest said the move was disappointing and reflected a broader failure in Bahamian politics, where long-serving politicians struggle to recognise when their time has passed. He argued that history offers little support for the idea that independent candidates can meaningfully influence national elections.

“I think the reality is history is a great teacher, and despite the desire for change, the reality is the potential for a third-party candidate, much less an independent candidate to win a seat, much less have any influence on an election, is remote at best,” Mr Turnquest said.

He said the country risks stagnation when senior politicians continue to occupy space without bringing the vision, energy or willingness to take risks needed to move the country forward, warning that this tendency holds back national progress.

Former tourism minister Dionisio D’Aguilar was more blunt, questioning why a former prime minister would choose to end his career in open conflict with his party.

“Why would you end your career being expelled from the party because, obviously, he will be expelled from the party when he nominates to run in Killarney where we have a ratified candidate,” Mr D’Aguilar said.

He said the decision feeds a misleading narrative of division within the FNM, which he rejected, noting that a strong majority of party members supported Michael Pintard as leader. Mr D’Aguilar said Dr Minnis had already reached the pinnacle of political office and questioned the purpose of returning to Parliament as a backbencher.

He said significant effort had been made to appease Dr Minnis, but the former leader did not attend party meetings or caucus activities.

Former immigration minister Brent Symonette said Dr Minnis did not need to sever ties with the party to remain relevant, arguing that he could have continued contributing meaningfully after losing both the general election and subsequent leadership contests. He said Dr Minnis should have stepped aside earlier, rather than prolonging internal uncertainty.

“I think he really should have done the honourable thing in politics, which would have showed true character,” he said.

FNM chairman and former health minister Duane Sands said the party was not focused on Dr Minnis’ political aspirations and would instead concentrate on its slate of ratified candidates, including Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis in Killarney. He said the party had heard similar statements before and would wait to see whether Dr Minnis formally follows through.

Ms Barnett-Ellis said Dr Minnis’ announcement had not altered her campaign, which she said remains focused on street-by-street engagement with residents. She said voters continue to raise concerns about flooding, road conditions and street lighting, as well as access to their MP and opportunities for business growth and national development.



