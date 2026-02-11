Teen arrested as police investigate Abaco stabbings

POLICE are investigating two separate stabbing incidents in Abaco on Monday night, one of which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male.
According to initial reports, shortly after 6pm officers were alerted to a stabbing at Murphy Town Community Park and proceeded to a local clinic, where the victim had been taken by private vehicle. Upon arrival, officers met a male suffering from a stab wound to the back.
Investigations revealed that the victim had been outside a restaurant when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another male. That individual reportedly left the area but returned a short time later with two other males, all armed with weapons. The victim attempted to leave but was allegedly physically assaulted by the three males and stabbed with a sharp object.
Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with that incident. Investigations are ongoing.
In a separate matter, sometime after 8pm, police were notified after a male presented himself at the Marsh Harbour Health Care Centre suffering from stab wounds.
Further investigations revealed that the victim had been walking past a business establishment on Crockett Drive when he was approached by a male known to him, who allegedly produced a sharp object and stabbed him in the back and upper chest.
The conditions of both victims are unknown as investigations continue to identify those responsible, police said.
