Accused held on armed car theft charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing another man of his SUV at gunpoint last month on West Bay Street was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Harrison Saunders, 21, and accomplices, while armed with a handgun, robbed Aaron Neely of his silver 2024 Honda CR-V while he was parked on West Bay Street around 9pm on January 17.

The suspects fled west in Neely’s vehicle, along with another dark-coloured car.

Saunders was not required to enter a plea to armed robbery before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused was also told of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Saunders was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on May 14.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted.