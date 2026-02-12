BREAKING: Adriel Moxey's killer sentenced to 40 years

The man who plead guilty to the sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey has been sentenced to 40 years in prison today.

Chris Ferguson, 39, was previously charged in connection with the child’s death in November 2024.

He appeared before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns, and was represented David Cash.

Adriel’s body was discovered two days after she was reported missing, in bushes off a track road near Faith Avenue.

Police said she had been strangled.

Read tomorrow's Tribune for the full story.