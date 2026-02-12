Church leaders divided over PLP campaign launch just before Lent

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RELIGIOUS leaders are divided over the Progressive Liberal Party’s decision to officially launch its general election campaign on February 16 — two days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

Some warn that the timing risks overshadowing a sacred season. Others see no conflict, provided politicians conduct themselves with restraint.

Father Roderick Bain of St Barnabas Anglican Church said he was not surprised by the announcement but questioned the message it sends in what is widely described as a Christian nation.

“If we're a Christian nation, we should not really be focusing on political things just yet, especially during Lent,” he said. “Whatever their strategies are launching, they probably have strategies. I don't think that is the best thing to do right before Lent.

“But again, like I say, they are in their own world. I don't even think the politicians care too much about what the church or spirituality is all about, anyhow. It's all about winning power, money, and whatever else. So they're not very cognisant of spiritual matters.”

Dr Philip Stubbs of St Michael Methodist said that, as a Methodist and community leader, he wished the campaign launch were not happening on the eve of the holy season, noting that it could burden the contemplative nature of Lent.

But the head of the Methodist Church, Rev James Neilly, said he did not see a problem with the timing, calling for respectful conduct.

“I don't have a whole lot of problems with it, to you know for them to launch their campaign, I guess it's all about how they conduct themselves during the season of Lent and what all they operate you know,” Mr Neilly said.

Christ Church Cathedral director Dean Dwight Rolle also said he did not take issue with the launch taking place before the season formally begins.

“To do it before Lent is fine because the Lent season begins with an opportunity for inward thinking, inner looking of self, he said.

The general election is due this year, though no date has been announced. Office of the Prime Minister communications director Latrae Rahming declined to say yesterday whether an election could be called during Lent, which lasts 40 days.

“However,” he said, “I refer you to history: the only political organisation to have called an election during Lent in recent times was the Free National Movement, on 14 March 1997, and the FNM had no concern then.”

“The prime minister’s decision to begin his re-election campaign falls at the start of Lent and is no different from the pace of other pre-election related activities being undertaken by other political parties.”