Man fined $5,000 for metal pipe assault

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN who admitted assaulting and injuring someone with a metal pipe in Nassau Village was fined $5,000 yesterday.
Leonardo Joseph, 27, struck and injured Andron Marshall with the pipe during a physical altercation on Samson Street on February 8.
Joseph pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.
He was fined $3,000 or six months in prison for the first charge, and $2,000 or four months in prison for the second.
Joseph must also compensate the complainant $2,000 or face an additional two months in prison.
He returns to court today to make payment.
Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted.
