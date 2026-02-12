Man fined $5,000 for metal pipe assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted assaulting and injuring someone with a metal pipe in Nassau Village was fined $5,000 yesterday.

Leonardo Joseph, 27, struck and injured Andron Marshall with the pipe during a physical altercation on Samson Street on February 8.

Joseph pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was fined $3,000 or six months in prison for the first charge, and $2,000 or four months in prison for the second.

Joseph must also compensate the complainant $2,000 or face an additional two months in prison.

He returns to court today to make payment.

Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted.