Mottley secures third term as BLP sweeps Barbados election

BARBADOS Prime Minister Mia Mottley has secured a third consecutive election victory, with her Barbados Labour Party winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.

State media reported early Thursday that the BLP swept the polls, unseating opposition leader Ralph Thorne.

Mrs Mottley, 60, told supporters her government would remain focused on tackling poverty and injustice.

“Our mission first and foremost is to stop poor people from being poor and to remove injustice wherever it exists to create opportunities for people,” she said during her victory speech, surrounded by supporters dressed in red.

She also declared Friday a public bank holiday.

Mr Thorne, speaking at Democratic Labour Party headquarters, described the outcome as disappointing but thanked supporters for what he characterised as a clean campaign.

The opposition had campaigned heavily on domestic security and infrastructure, arguing that policy should focus more squarely on issues affecting Barbadians at home.