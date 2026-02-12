New $700m Baha Mar expansion will bring 500 permanent jobs

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHA MAR broke ground yesterday on its new $700m beachfront resort, a project expected to generate more than 400 construction jobs and over 500 associate positions when it opens in 2029.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by members of the Cabinet and the Free National Movement.

Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, the resort will be built on the former site of the Meliá Nassau Beach and will span about 12 acres along the Cable Beach coastline.

The development will feature 345 guest rooms and 77 luxury branded residences, expanding Baha Mar’s room inventory and reinforcing its position as a global luxury destination.

During the ceremony, Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar, said the investment exceeds $700m. He said the project symbolised what is possible when the government and private sector work together with a shared belief in long-term sustainable tourism growth and in the future of The Bahamas.

Construction is expected to begin today, with completion anticipated in 2029.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis reflected on Baha Mar’s controversial history, recalling when some questioned whether the project would open. In 2017, then Free National Movement leader Dr Hubert Minnis criticised the Progressive Liberal Party over the multi-billion-dollar resort, calling its planned soft opening “a fake”.

Mr Davis noted that former prime minister Perry Christie “carried all the scars” from the backlash. He said he was grateful that Mr Christie was able to see how the project has since expanded.

There were differing projections regarding job numbers. The prime minister said the construction phase alone is expected to support more than 1,000 jobs, the majority to be filled by Bahamians. He did not specify what other nationalities would fill the remaining positions. He added that the resort would employ approximately 1,400 associates once opened. However, in a statement, Baha Mar officials said construction is projected to support more than 400 jobs, including hundreds of direct construction roles, with a significant majority expected to be filled by Bahamian workers.

They added that once operational, the resort is expected to employ over 500 associates across hotel operations, culinary, wellness, events, guest services, IT and management. These roles will add to Baha Mar’s existing workforce of more than 5,300 associates, further cementing its status as one of the largest private-sector employers in The Bahamas.

Mr Davis also said the expansion will enhance the country’s global competitiveness by increasing room inventory and strengthening its ability to attract travellers.

Since its grand opening in 2017, Baha Mar has become a major part of the country’s tourism industry, welcoming millions of visitors and contributing significantly to the national economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said Baha Mar has strengthened the country’s tourism product. He said visitor arrivals for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to exceed figures recorded during the same period last year by at least eight percent.

The new beachfront resort will feature a 16,000 square foot spa and fitness centre, four signature dining venues, including a beachfront specialty restaurant offering fresh seafood from local fishermen, and more than 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. This will include a grand ballroom and a junior ballroom designed to host local celebrations, meetings and international conferences.

The property will be located between SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar.

In September 2024, a heads of agreement was signed between the government and Baha Mar for the project, which was initially estimated at $350m. After further review, officials increased the projected cost.