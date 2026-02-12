New Bahamian scholarship fund seeks to support next generation of leaders

By DUDLEY TURNQUEST

A NEW Bahamian-led non-profit is set to award $15,000 in academic grants to Bahamian students pursuing post-secondary education abroad in Finance, Technology, and Art.

Co-founded by Tyrone Ferguson and Dale Allen, the Tydal Foundation is looking to provide three scholarships for the 2026 academic year valued at $5,000 each.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Ferguson said the foundation's mission was born from a conversation between him and Mr Allen about their shared desire to give back to The Bahamas.

Both men were born and raised in The Bahamas but now work and live in Canada.

Mr Ferguson said: “We’re friends, we met over there (Canada), and we've just been thinking over the years on ways to give back to Bahamians while still in abroad.”

He continued: “I’m an accountant by trade, that's how finance kind of came on board. It's one of the key fields or areas where we really feel like we can help. Dale is a software developer, and that's how technology basically came on board and then my dad's an artist in The Bahamas, Tyrone Ferguson. Dale has also done some art shows as well, and so those were three key fields that we really felt like we could add value and help support the next generation of leaders."

Tydal's board of directors includes: Naro Zimmerman, Deputy Head of the Caribbean for JTC’s Private Client Services group, overseeing JTC Private Trust (Bahamas) Limited; Mark Hammerton, Chief Technology Officer of BACSWN and the Founder of Poinciana Networks Ltd; and Gary Lewis, Chief Financial Officer of Commonwealth Brewery Ltd.

Mr Ferguson said the foundation aims to provide more than scholarships, with plans to extend networking and mentorship opportunities to the prospective cohort.

“We don't just want it to be a cheque,” Mr Ferguson.

“We want it to basically be a lifelong partnership. And so some key initiatives, we like about the scholarship are that we want to implement that networking programs. Networking programs from the perspective of how do you accelerate someone's career so that they're successful?

“And then one of the other avenues we are looking at is also health and wellness benefits. We believe that leadership, because that's a big part of empowerment, is holistic. So that's just partnering with different fields, such as fitness or psychology and mental health, and looking at how can we give back to recipients in that way as well.”

Those seeking to apply for a scholarship must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale, and must be accepted into a four-year undergraduate program, or specialty two-year diploma in finance, technology, or art-related fields.

Interested applicants can visit www.tydalfoundation.org/apply and the deadline for all applications is April 19th.