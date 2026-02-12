Two arrested for having drugs valued at $3k

By DUDLEY TURNQUEST

Two men were arrested following the confiscation of suspected drugs worth almost $3,000 on Tuesday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested at a Lake Lane residence during the execution of a search warrant shortly after 11.30pm.

The suspected drugs are one pound of hydroponic marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,000, and four ounces of cocaine, worth an estimated $800.

The warrant was executed by officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion, a joint effort between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Investigations into the matter continues.