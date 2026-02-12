US man fined $800, forfeits $18,000 after drugs and cash found in luggage

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

AN American man was fined $800 and had $18,150 forfeited to the Crown yesterday after admitting he had marijuana in his luggage and failed to declare the correct amount of cash he was travelling with.

Timothy Garthaus, 69, of Batavia, Ohio, was found with 12 grams of hydroponic marijuana and 33 THC gummies while checking in for a departing flight from LPIA shortly after 1.30pm on February 9.

He falsely declared that he was travelling with $13,700 when he was actually carrying $18,150.

Garthaus pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and making a false declaration to a United States officer before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux. He expressed remorse for his actions.

He was fined $800 for the drug offence or one month in prison.

The confiscated cash will remain forfeited to the Crown.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted, while Keevon Maynard represented the accused.