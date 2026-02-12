'We caught police planting drugs’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A RELATIVE of a Carmichael family arrested in a drug raid has accused police of planting narcotics in their yard — a claim he says is backed by video footage shared with The Tribune.

The allegation centres on a home occupied by a mother, her two sons and one son’s girlfriend. The relative, who does not live at the property and asked not to be named, said officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested the two sons around midnight on Wednesday and later detained the mother and the girlfriend.

He said the mother phoned him early yesterday morning to say her sons had been taken into custody. He accompanied her to the Drug Enforcement Unit’s office to inquire about the arrests. The girlfriend also went.

He said officers refused to allow him into the back office area after learning he did not reside at the home.

Shortly afterward, he was told the mother and girlfriend were also being locked up.

The relative said one of the sons had installed a motion camera on the property and that it allegedly captured officers planting drugs in the yard.

“The video shows where one of the officer put the drugs and put the drugs right by the tire. And then you could hear the voice note when they say, make sure, plant it good.”

The Tribune viewed the video. It shows several officers in a yard at night, using a flashlight to search the area. At one point, an officer is seen dropping a bag on the ground.

The relative said he later returned to the Drug Enforcement Unit with a lawyer. After viewing the footage, the lawyer reacted: “wow.”

He said he informed officers that the video was evidence showing their colleagues planting drugs and that those same officers had arrested the family.

He said he warned that he would escalate the matter to the Commissioner of Police if the family was not released.

“I went to see the commissioner of police today; I didn’t get to see her. I asked if anybody could assist under her. They said, no, this promotion time, everybody in a meeting.”

He also alleged that police told him he could not file an official complaint until the family was released from custody.

The mother and girlfriend were arrested around 9am, while the sons were detained around midnight. The relative said the mother was expected to be released last night.

He said he does not know what motive police would have had to plant evidence, describing the ordeal as stressful and confusing.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force's press liaison officer said she would return comment today.












