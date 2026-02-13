PM defends GB Power share acquisition to lower rates

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defended the government’s planned acquisition of Grand Bahama Power Company shares yesterday, saying it is intended to end higher electricity costs on the island and create uniform rates across the country.

Speaking at the 27th Annual Grand Bahama Business Outlook at Pelican Bay Resort, he said households in Grand Bahama pay significantly more for power than those in New Providence.

“In practical terms, a family using 800 kilowatt hours a month can easily pay fifty to sixty dollars more on this island than a similar family in New Providence, before fuel and storm recovery are even added,” he said.

He noted that residential customers using between 351 and 800 kilowatt hours are charged a base rate of 11.95 cents per kilowatt hour by Bahamas Power and Light, compared with 22.87 cents by Grand Bahama Power. For usage above 800 kilowatt hours, the BPL rate is 14.95 cents, compared with 27.31 cents in Grand Bahama.

He added that Grand Bahama customers also pay higher fees for reconnections, meter tests and temporary disconnections.

“If we go behind those statistics, they are one of the reasons many of you feel that you are working hard, yet getting nowhere,” he said.

“So when a chamber or a commentator says, ‘Leave the existing arrangement alone, government will only make it worse,’ I ask a simple question: Worse for whom?”

He said the government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Grand Bahama Power Company to explore acquiring EMERA’s shares.

“That is why we have decided to change the structure. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Grand Bahama Power Company.

“When completed, it would be the first time since the Hawksbill Creek Agreement was signed that the Government of The Bahamas takes ownership of a major power utility serving this island.

“This is not about control for its own sake. It is about fairness and competitiveness,” he said.

On the Grand Lucayan resort, the prime minister acknowledged public frustration but disclosed no new developments beyond previously announced negotiations with Concord Wilshire Group and remediation work.

He said government and the developer continue efforts to secure branding partners and address mould issues while agencies work to settle employees and vendors.

“I will not pretend this has been easy. It has not,” he said. “Our aim is a functioning, viable resort that creates jobs and confidence”

Mr Davis also confirmed Manchester Airports Group is now in Freeport overseeing project management of the $130m first phase redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport after a nearly two-year delay.

The project will replace the temporary terminal with a permanent, flood-resilient facility including US preclearance capability and expanded apron space. A three-month mobilisation plan and safety programme are underway.

British High Commissioner Smita Rossetti said she visited the site and observed land clearing as work progresses, noting major infrastructure projects require time because environmental and social assessments must be completed.