Police officer fatally shoots man discovered on premises of his St Margaret Road home

A POLICE officer fatally shot a male after discovering him at his residence on St Margaret Road off Shirley Street, prompting a police investigation.

According to Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King, shortly before 5pm police received a report of a police-involved shooting on St Margaret Road off Shirley Street.

Ms King said an officer in plain clothes arrived at his residence and discovered an unknown male on his premises. An altercation allegedly ensued between the two, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the male.

Chief Supt King clarified that the deceased was on the premises and not confirmed to have been inside the residence.

The police press liaison said the matter remains in the preliminary stages of investigation; however, she noted that, from all indications, the officer and the deceased were not known to each other.

The coroner attended the scene, according to Chf Supt King, revealing that once investigations are completed, the file will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Court.

She also revealed that a relative was inside the residence at the time of the altercation.

When asked about the officer’s length of service, she said he had been on the force, “for a while.”

She said whether the officer remains on active duty will be determined by the Commissioner of Police.

Investigations continue into the matter.



