Police report two men shot in Nassau and a school stabbing in Abaco

TWO separate violent incidents hours apart on Thursday left two men shot in New Providence and a teenage boy seriously injured in a school stabbing in Abaco.

In the capital, investigators are probing a morning shooting in the Ball’s Alley area off Shirley Street that sent two adult males to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Authorities said an anonymous caller reported gunfire shortly after 8am. Responding officers found both victims suffering gunshot injuries.

Preliminary accounts indicate the men were standing outside a residence when two individuals exited a white car parked in a nearby empty lot, produced firearms and fired multiple shots before fleeing in an unknown direction.

One victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle while emergency medical personnel transported the second. One man sustained wounds to the head and chest and remains in critical condition, while the other suffered a gunshot injury to the right shoulder and is listed as stable.

Hours later in Abaco, a 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation at a high school in Marsh Harbour shortly after 10am.

Officers arriving at the campus found the boy with injuries about the body. He was transported to the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre and was last reported in serious condition.

A male student has been taken into custody and is assisting investigators. Both incidents remain under investigation.