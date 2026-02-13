Tourism director open to Uber

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE country’s top tourism public servant signalled support for discussions on bringing ride-hailing technology to The Bahamas, even as taxi drivers rejected a proposal to partner with Uber.

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe said the ministry supports engagement on the issue but noted other agencies would decide whether the service is permitted.

“As it relates to the tourism product, we welcome opportunities in this space, and there is a process as it relates to the implementation, the coordination. There's a component of stakeholder engagement, and we're quite happy to be a part of that process as well,” she said.

A businessman, Mac Macklin, has claimed he is in advanced talks with Uber’s corporate headquarters in the United States for his company to act as the platform’s local operating representative. However, no agreement has been executed and no launch date has been announced.

He outlined a proposed system where drivers would be paid directly into bank accounts, operate under existing government fare structures and use app-based bookings, GPS tracking and flight-tracking technology to reduce idle time and eliminate cash transactions.

Only drivers with valid taxi plates, insurance and licences from the Ministry of Transport would be eligible, he said, with an initial rollout of 30 to 40 drivers.

The Bahamas Taxi Cab Union said it presented the proposal to its membership and rejected it. Union president Tyrone Butler said the idea was “soundly rejected”.

“We entertained it, but it’s not something that people are open to at this time,” Mr Butler said. “Uber was willing to use the services of taxi drivers, and even that didn’t find favour with our members.”