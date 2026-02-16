Comedy For A Cause play ‘SmartyPants’ opens to packed audience at Atlantis Theatre

Comedy For A Cause play ‘SmartyPants’ opened to a packed audience at The Atlantis Theatre on Thursday as it seeks to raise funds to benefit Bahamians in need.

Opening night was a roaring success for a play that is raising funds for good causes – and producer Heather Hodgson Kosoy urged people to join in the fun, all while helping to benefit The Bahamas.

There was a standing ovation from a packed theatre for what was described as the ‘silly, sexy and sensational’ show - the latest play from 2Hoops Productions as part of its Comedy For A Cause campaign.

Audience members were full of praise for the show, calling it “amazing”, “fantastic” and “incredibly funny”. Among the guests on opening night was Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse, who said she really enjoyed the show and praised organisers for their continuing efforts to help good causes. “The people who put on this play are doing such good work, and they really put on a good show, it was so much fun,” she said.

“The theatre was packed – and the show got such a good reaction from the audience. We could really feel the love. The show runs until February 21, so there’s still time to join in and help us with our mission, to laugh out loud for goodness’ sake! So come along and join the fun,” said Hodgson Kosoy.

‘SmartyPants’ tells the story of a woman named Linda who breaks into her ex-husband’s home with two of her oldest friends to retrieve a sculpture she believes is rightfully hers. Her husband is now a tech millionaire after inventing smart underwear – allowing you to control your home’s environment – air conditioning, lighting, doors – with the squeeze of a butt cheek. Linda’s plan goes off the rails when her husband returns home unexpectedly mid-heist – and soon had the audience in laughter throughout the show.

The show is raising funds for the Bahamas Feeding Network, the Bahamas National Trust, Lend A Hand and Ranfurly Homes for Children – having last year raised more than $150,000 with the play ‘Real Estate’. That nearly doubled the previous year’s $80,000 with the show ‘Screwball Comedy’. It is sponsored by Stering Global Financial.

Last year’s funds enabled the Bahamas Feeding Network to provide 28,000 meals, the Bahamas National Trust to open all national parks for a day without charge to the public, Lend A Hand to complete a community centre, and Ranfurly Homes for Children to enable older residents no longer eligible for residence in the main home to remain safe and sheltered until they could find a new residence. Each organisation will again benefit from this year’s show.

Among the event sponsors is musician Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who hailed the production, saying: “Good work is being done thanks to the kindness and generosity of all of you… I’m all about giving back, and I love what’s going on here.”

The show stars Heather Hodgson Kosoy, Lisa Norton, Nora Sheehan, Stephen Sparks, and is directed by Chris McHarge, with Daniele Guillaume as stage manager. ‘Smarty Pants’ is written by Shelley Hoffman and Stephen Sparks.

‘SmartyPants’ continues at the Atlantis Theatre from February 17-21, with performances at 8pm. Tickets cost from $42.75 to $78.75 and are available from www.atlantisbahamas.com, or call 363-6601. Discounts are available for teens or groups. The show is for audiences aged 16+.