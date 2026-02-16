Davis reaffirms One-China policy at Lunar New Year reception

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis reaffirmed The Bahamas’ adherence to the One-China principle as he highlighted deepening diplomatic, health and development ties between Nassau and Beijing during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations last week.

Addressing guests at the Chinese Embassy’s Spring Festival reception, Mr Davis said The Bahamas “maintains its longstanding adherence to the One-China principle” and values “stable and respectful relations” with the People’s Republic of China.

“As we welcome the Year of the Horse, may this year bring renewed optimism, deeper friendship, and continued progress in Bahamas–China relations,” Mr Davis said.

Chinese Ambassador Yan Jiarong, in her remarks, said bilateral cooperation continues to deliver “real benefits to the people” and pointed to the completion of the China–Bahamas Brightness Action Initiative, under which 203 Bahamians regained their sight.

“This project demonstrates a simple truth: China–Bahamas friendship delivers real benefits to the people, and our cooperation has a bright future ahead,” she said.

“We appreciate that The Bahamas has been adhering to the one-China principle. We warmly welcome The Bahamas to seize China’s development opportunities.”

The One-China principle means The Bahamas recognises the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The policy is rooted in the long-running sovereignty dispute between Beijing and Taiwan, with China asserting that Taiwan is part of its territory while Taiwan operates as a self-governing democracy with its own political and economic systems.

During his remarks, Mr Davis pointed to tangible outcomes from cooperation, including the Brightness Action Initiative, which he said represented more than medical assistance.

“That represents more than medical assistance, it represents the restoration of dignity, recovery of independence and reinforcement of family bonds,” he said.

The prime minister also referenced progress on the new Nassau hospital, calling it a major national priority and an example of how cooperation in health infrastructure strengthens long-term national well-being.

The hospital project has come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks following debate over its financing structure, including Chinese loan terms.

Mr Davis further noted China’s disaster assistance following Hurricane Melissa and ongoing agricultural collaboration under the Hunan–Bahamas cooperation framework, describing such support as evidence that “friendship is demonstrated in action”.

“In moments of recovery, solidarity carries meaning far beyond the monetary value of a contribution,” he said.

He added that scholarship opportunities for Bahamian students would continue in 2026 and welcomed further training and technical engagement in health, trade and green development, adding that those areas align with national priorities on climate resilience and economic modernisation.