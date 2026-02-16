Davis: 'We will not have any political activity during lent’

By KEILE CAMPEBLL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE PLP launches its national election campaign today – but will suspend public political events just two days later in observance of the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

It’s a move seen as seeking to ease concerns from religious leaders who sparked a public debate over the appropriateness of beginning a national campaign on the eve of the 40-day period of Christian reflection leading up to Easter.

“We will not have any political public activities during Lent,” said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

He did not indicate any change to the launch itself but said campaign engagement during the season would be limited to non-public outreach, including private meetings with voters.

Some church leaders had criticised the timing. Father Roderick Bain of St Barnabas Anglican Church questioned the message it sends so close to the holy season.

“If we’re a Christian nation, we should not really be focusing on political things just yet, especially during Lent,” he said. “Whatever their strategies are launching, they probably have strategies. I don’t think that is the best thing to do right before Lent.

“But again, like I say, they are in their own world. I don’t even think the politicians care too much about what the church or spirituality is all about, anyhow. It’s all about winning power, money, and whatever else. So they’re not very cognisant of spiritual matters.”

Others struck a more measured tone. Methodist Church president Rev James Neilly said the issue depended on conduct during the season.

“I don’t have a whole lot of problems with it, to you know for them to launch their campaign, I guess it’s all about how they conduct themselves during the season of Lent and what all they operate you know,” Mr Neilly said.

Dr Philip Stubbs of St Michael Methodist said he wished the launch were not happening immediately before the observance, while Christ Church Cathedral dean Dwight Rolle said holding it before Lent formally begins was acceptable.

The Office of the Prime Minister declined to say whether an election could be called during Lent but pointed to precedent, noting a previous administration had done so in 1997.



