Downtown benefits from taking a ‘bite out of Bay’

The Tourism Development Corporation says downtown Nassau was transformed into a celebration of food and culture through the return of its Bites on Bay festival on Saturday, February 7.

The Corporation said the event, held at the corner of Bay Street and Elizabeth Avenue, drew families, visitors and food lovers together in the heart of the city and reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for downtown Nassau’s revitalisation.

“The underlying purpose of the Bites on Bay experience and movement really is to bring our visitors and Bahamians alike into an encounter where we allow culture, through food, through music, through dance, to really come alive,” said Ian Ferguson, the Tourism Development Corporation’s executive director and chief executive.

“In a very community-based way, it brings together our locals and our visitors, sharing the joys, the excitement and the exuberance that is the Bahamian experience.” Bites on Bay featured some of Nassau’s most popular food trucks.

Families were a strong presence throughout the day. “I decided to bring the kids because I love taking them to cultural events,” said Keenya Farrington, one attendee. “Any time I can get them outdoors to enjoy food and culture, it’s a big plus for me.”

For vendors, the event connected their brands directly with the community and visitors exploring downtown. “Showcasing my business at Bites on Bay feels powerful and grounding,” said Trevor Morley of Luxury Elixirs, one of the participating vendors. “It’s an honour to see people just stop by and support something that’s genuine, that’s born right here.”

Bites on Bay is designed to develop into a food truck park experience held every other month, injecting energy into Bay Street while creating real opportunities for Bahamian chefs, cooks and food entrepreneurs to grow their audiences and businesses.

The initiative forms part of the Tourism Development Corporation’s broader strategy to reimagine Downtown Nassau as a vibrant social, cultural and culinary destination for both residents and visitors.