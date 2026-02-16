DPM hails American’s Bimini launch as airport 60% finished

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE deputy prime minister has hailed the launch of American Airlines’ service between Miami and Bimini as a significant boost for the island’s stopover tourism industry and residents alike.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism and aviation, said the move reflects the Government’s push to expand airlift and upgrade airport infrastructure across The Bahamas.

Speaking at the inaugural flight on Saturday, he said the additional service will improve connectivity, increase visitor arrivals and enhance quality of life for Bimini residents by providing easier access to Florida and onward connections to major international markets. “Today is a new route of American Airlines here to the island of Bimini. It will be servicing Miami to Bimini three times per week.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the island of Bimini. It’s about progress,” said Mr Cooper.

“It’s about expanding airlift, of course, for the benefit of our tourism industry but, more importantly, the benefit of the residents. It adds to their quality of life - easy access to Florida and connectivity to other US cities, etc.”

Mr Cooper said the new route is expected to drive increased visitor arrivals to the island, noting that while Bimini has long attracted travellers by boat, ferry and seaplane, the addition of scheduled commercial air service creates another gateway to the destination.

He added that the expanded access complements Bimini’s culture and will translate into broader economic benefits, stressing that what is good for tourism ultimately supports the economy and the people of Bimini.

Jose Maria Giraldo, American Airlines’ managing director of operations for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, said the new Miami–to-Bimini route will connect the island to the carrier’s largest hub, giving travellers access to more than 400 peak-day departures to over 170 destinations in 46 countries via south Florida, this further strengthening Bimini’s global reach.

“With this new route from Miami, which will operate three times a week, we will open the doors of Bimini to our customers around the world, playing a vital role in further promoting the country’s tourism industry.

From Miami, our largest hub, our customers can access more than 400 peak day departures to more than 170 destinations in 46 countries around the world,” said Mr Giraldo.

“Importantly, with today’s launch, we will likely be the only US airline serving Bimini, and we are thrilled to announce that this summer, American will operate up to 35 daily flights to The Bahamas - a true milestone for the airline.”

Turning to infrastructure, Mr Cooper said progress on Bimini’s new airport terminal highlights the Government’s commitment to modernising aviation facilities across The Bahamas.

He added that the Davis administration has embarked on an “aggressive” airport development programme, emphasising that quality infrastructure is essential not only to support tourism growth but also to improve the quality of life for residents.

“It demonstrates progress. Infrastructure is important, not just for the development of the economy and supporting tourism, but again, also for the quality of life of the residents here in Bimini,” Mr Cooper said.

“It gives me great joy to see it coming out of the ground. We have embarked upon a very aggressive airport development programme because we understand that it takes good quality infrastructure to continue to drive the growth that we’ve seen in tourism, and the growth that we are seeing in our overall economy.”

A recent public-private partnership (PPP) agreement for the South Bimini International Airport involved an $80m, two-phase upgrade to modernise the facility and support increased domestic and international commercial flights, enhance customer service and drive economic growth in Bimini.

The project, part of the broader Family Islands Renaissance Project, will deliver a new terminal, airfield improvements and the construction of a new passenger terminal.

The PPP developers said the airport is 50 percent to 60 percent completed, and is expected to begin operation this summer.