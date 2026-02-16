Inaugural Pickleball After Dark tournament has successful debut

By JONATHAN BURROWS

THE inaugural Pickleball After Dark tournament, hosted by the Bahamas Pickleball Federation and Baha Mar, held over the weekend featured more than 50 pickleball players at the Baha Mar John McEnroe Tennis Center, marking a successful debut for the evening competition and social event.

Players of all levels competed throughout the night in a series of matches that featured both experienced and emerging talent.

The event combined structured competition with a relaxed atmosphere, including beverages and light refreshments.Executives from the Pickleball Federation were in attendance, led by Kelly Anne Meade, president of the Bahamas Pickleball Federation.

Director of Sports Kelsie Johnson Sills was also in attendance and delivered brief remarks and ceremonially struck the first ball to open the event.

She reaffirmed the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s support for the Federation and its commitment to growing the sport of pickleball throughout The Bahamas.

In the inaugural final, Enea Gervasini and Peter Azar won the title with a 21-9 victory over Koby Roberts and Jill Schoenhoffer.

The event also attracted international participation, including players travelling from Jamaica, reflecting the sport’s expanding regional reach.

Baha Mar’s director of Racquets, Derron Donaldson, called the event “a tremendous success” and thanked the Federation for selecting Baha Mar as the host venue.

He confirmed that additional installments of the series are planned and said events like this provide “an exceptional platform for community engagement, competitive play, and enhanced experiences for visiting resort guests.”

Baha Mar racquet professional Marion Bain conducted an introductory clinic for beginners, focusing on fundamentals and helping new players get started.

Organisers are preparing for the March edition of Pickleball After Dark as the series looks to build on its opening turnout.







