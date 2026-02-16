Man killed by cop ‘was known to him’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in Kemp Road last week knew the officer, say local residents, contradicting initial police statements that he was an “unknown” man encountered at the officer’s home.

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King had said a plain-clothes officer arrived at his Margaret Street residence Thursday afternoon and confronted the “unknown” male on the premises, but not inside the home.

An altercation followed, and the officer fatally shot the man.

Those close to the deceased identified him as Makaveli Tinker, a father of one who lived nearby, and said the two men had argued days earlier.

A close friend, speaking anonymously out of concern for their safety, said bystanders also heard an argument shortly before gunshots rang out.

They declined to describe the earlier dispute but said the police account does not reflect what residents witnessed.

“They said when they heard the shots, they just break off running because you could’ve heard what was going on inside the yard,” the person added. “They described what he was wearing, but they say at the time they didn’t know it was him.”

When contacted for comment yesterday, Chief Supt King told The Tribune that “the investigation was in its preliminary stage” when she made her initial comments.

“That was the information I had at the time,” she said. “While I still cannot confirm that, this may have been information gathered afterwards. The matter will be turned over to the Coroner.”

Tinker made headlines when he was charged as a minor in the 2015 killing of Queen’s College teacher Joyelle McIntosh.

His conviction, along with those of two co-accused, was later overturned, and a retrial was pending at the time of his death.

His death comes weeks after his 28th birthday and follows earlier violence in his family.

In 2022, his mother, Bernadette Tynes, and brother Bertram McPhee were killed in a double murder he witnessed, The Tribune was told. The deaths left him “hurt,” lost and withdrawn, according to those close to him.

However, they said the birth of his son shifted his focus.

“He was very passionate about his son after he lost his mother and brother,” the person said. “That’s the reason really why he never tried to revenge anything because his son gave him back life when he lost his mother and his brother. He did give up, but his son gave him back his life to live.”

A relative said his time in custody also altered his outlook.

“It changed his mindset on life,” the person added. “He wasn’t involved in anything after that and he just used to go to work.”

Friends said he had recently been cleaning cars and doing small handyman jobs while on curfew, and that he had spoken about opening his own business after losing his job last year.

They described his death as a major loss to the Kemp Road community, where he was known for helping others, especially the elderly.

“We need closure and plus he left for one year old. It’s hard and it hurts to know you could see someone every day and then you could walk off, and they could walk off, and then you could just end up dead in someone’s yard.”

The shooting is the first fatal police-involved killing of the year.

When asked about the officer’s length of service on the day of the shooting, CSP King said he had been on the force “for a while.”

She said whether the officer remains on active duty will be determined by the Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, the matter will be examined in the Coroner’s Court, whose findings may be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine whether charges should be brought.