Man remanded for Boxing Day armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing another man of his car, cash and phone at gunpoint on Boxing Day has been remanded to prison.

Demetrius “Frowsy” Brown, 30, appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on an armed robbery charge. Prosecutors allege he robbed Durante Dean of a blue 2002 Suzuki Swift, $3,000 and a blue Samsung A30 cellphone in New Providence on December 26, 2025 while armed with a black and silver handgun.

Police had previously circulated a wanted poster for Brown in late December.

He was not required to enter a plea. The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment, and he was advised of his right to apply for bail there.

Brown was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of the VBI on June 23. Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.