‘Rather give it away than throw it away’: Restaurant feeds needy families

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RATHER than throw away extra food at the end of the day, a family-owned restaurant that relocated from Abaco to New Providence last year is giving away about 20 plates several times a week to families in need.

People’s Best Grill, owned by cousins Tazmia Cunningham, Lance Swain and Neko Hield, has partnered with community activist Khandi Gibson, president of FOAM, to distribute free meals to vulnerable residents.

Ms Cunningham said giving back has always been part of the family’s values. Even while operating in Abaco, the business made it a priority to assist struggling families, particularly parents who found it difficult to feed their children.

After opening in New Providence, Ms Cunningham said she followed Ms Gibson’s outreach efforts on Facebook and was moved by her work assisting vulnerable people across various communities. She eventually reached out and offered to provide free plates of food whenever possible.

What began as an occasional gesture developed into a consistent effort. Depending on how much food remains after a full day of sales, the restaurant now donates around 20 plates several times a week.

“I would rather give the food away to people I know who need it rather than throw it away,” Ms Cunningham said, adding that the business does not reuse leftover food and prepares meals fresh each day.

She said if she sees a mother appealing for assistance on social media, she often contacts her directly to offer meals for her and her children. Although the restaurant may not always be able to provide financial help, she said ensuring families have something to eat is a meaningful way to support the community.

“We are grateful to even be able to give back, not just sell food,” she said. “We thank God for the opportunity for placing us here, for allowing us to come here and be able to help somebody.”

The initiative comes at a time when many Bahamians continue to feel the strain of rising food prices and everyday expenses. Ms Cunningham acknowledged that the high cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for some families to make ends meet, reinforcing the importance of businesses supporting their communities where they can.

The move to New Providence itself was a leap of faith. Ms Cunningham said it had always been their dream to expand beyond Abaco, but relocating meant rebuilding their customer base from scratch. Word of mouth and online reviews helped boost their profile, with several content creators posting videos highlighting their grilled pork, chicken, ribs and generous portions.

Despite their growing success, Ms Cunningham stressed that running a business is not solely about making money, but also about giving back to the community whenever possible.

Ms Gibson expressed gratitude for the partnership, describing the restaurant’s support as heartfelt and timely. She reiterated the importance of Bahamians and local businesses coming together to assist those who are hurting the most during challenging economic times.