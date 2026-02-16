‘VJ’ earns MVP honours

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe had the kind of All-Star Weekend breakthrough every young player dreams about. Playing for Vince Carter’s squad in the four-team Castrol Rising Stars tournament at the Intuit Dome, Edgecombe delivered two late-game winners that secured Team Vince the Rising Stars title and earned him tournament MVP honors.

The Rising Stars format this year used a short-tournament setup with four teams (three NBA teams and a G-League selection team), two semifinal games played to 40 points and a championship game played to 25. Each team was coached by an NBA veteran featuring Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Austin Rivers and with that structure it produced condensed, high-tempo games.

In the semifinal, Edgecombe and Team Vince faced Team T-Mac. Edgecombe poured in 17 points (shooting an efficient 6-8) in that game and was the closer. After trailing, he scored the final 10 points for team Vince and hit the go-ahead bucket that sealed the game. Team Vince won that semifinal 41-36, with Edgecombe’s surge turning a tight finish into a comfortable advance.

The championship was a one-possession affair against Team Melo, staying low-scoring and physical throughout. Edgecombe contributed six points in the final and, in the last minute after an offensive rebound and a foul, calmly sank two free throws to put Team Vince ahead 25-24 and ultimately clinch the title.

Post-game Edgecombe said: “Vince was telling us, ‘Just go! Just go! Keep playing hard!’” crediting his coach Vince Carter’s push.

“I just wanted to win. To be honest, I told Vince that we were going to win it,” said Edgecombe.

Other rookies who drew notice across the night included fellow Rookie of the Year candidates Kon Knueppel, and Derik Queen, plus several G-League callups who showed flashes in short minutes. But Edgecombe’s late runs and the free-throw finish in the final were the defining moments of the tournament, and the league recognised that with the MVP award. Two clutch finishes, a semifinal where he scored the last 10 points, a championship clincher from the line, and the MVP trophy to take home. For a rookie looking to build a profile, this was a statement performance.