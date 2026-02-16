Woman in hospital for apparent suicide attempt

A WOMAN was hospitalised Saturday afternoon after an apparent suicide attempt in the Yamacraw Hill Road area.
Officers were called shortly before 5pm to reports that an adult female had suffered apparent self-inflicted injuries and was believed to have ingested a quantity of medication.
She was taken to hospital, where she remains under treatment and further evaluation. Police are investigating.
