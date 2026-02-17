Accused remanded for allegedly firing gun at a man after argument

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of firing a gun at another man earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Brakito Meadows, 33, endangered the life of Malik Adderley after firing shots following a verbal altercation on Abraham Street on February 7.

He was not required to plead to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Magistrate Lennox Coleby and will be sent to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment.

Meadows was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of the VBI on May 18.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted and Levan Johnson represented the accused.