Bus driver seeks bail, claims he wasn’t the gunman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BUS driver accused of trying to kill a fellow driver in a daylight shooting claimed he was not the gunman as bail submissions were heard yesterday.

Kadero Munroe, 34, appeared virtually from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services before Justice Neil Braithwaite on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege that after a verbal dispute, the defendant opened fire on Steven Collie while both were operating buses near Budget Meat on Yamacraw Hill Road at 8.30am on February 11, 2025. Collie was shot in the arm but managed to drive away. No passengers were injured.

The prosecution objected to bail, saying the men knew each other and that Collie identified Munroe as the shooter. They also argued there had been no material change since bail was previously denied and said he was not a fit candidate for release.

Prosecutors further claimed he had been sentenced to 16 years for armed robbery.

Defence attorney Bryan Bastian disputed that, saying Munroe only has a pending armed robbery charge before Justice Joyann Ferguson. He maintained his client was only the bus driver and someone else fired the shots, and argued there was no evidence Munroe would fail to appear for trial on November 25.

Munroe returns to court February 23 for a bail ruling. Murrio Ducille KC also represented the accused.























