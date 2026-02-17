Coleby-Davis: Uber must use regulated drivers

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday that any move to introduce Uber-style ride services in The Bahamas must involve only drivers regulated under the Road Traffic Authority Act.

She said unregulated operators without proper insurance should not be part of discussions about digital car-hire platforms.

“Of course, the world is now changing to a more digital approach,” she said. “There are going to be avenues and ideas that are presented for them to be car for hire in a digital way, and they have that option if that is where they would want to operate.

“I think there are some ways that we have to look at how that business structure is monetised in the Bahamas in the sector. But other than that, they are independent, self employed and free to utilise their services once they are properly regulated.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis confirmed that a businessman behind the proposal is in communication with the Road Traffic Controller. Mac Macklin previously told The Tribune he is in advanced discussions with Uber’s corporate headquarters in the United States and expects to finalise arrangements for his company to act as a local operating representative for the platform. However, The Tribune understands no agreement has been executed between Mr Macklin’s company and Uber, and no launch date has been announced.

The Bahamas Taxicab Union rejected any partnership with the ride-sharing company. Union president Tyrone Butler said the proposal was “not something that was welcome” by taxi drivers.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said taxi drivers are self-employed and regulated by the Road Traffic laws, with rates set by the government.

She pointed to the long-standing problem of illegal car-hire operations. For years, unregulated drivers have offered services without approval or the insurance structure required to carry passengers, with some falsely claiming to be “Uber” drivers.

Earlier this month, this newspaper reported that a crash left a Grand Bahama preschool teacher with a broken neck and torn eyelids, highlighting what officials described as a dangerous regulatory gap surrounding ride-sharing services operating in The Bahamas, some falsely claiming to be “Uber” drivers.

Anishka Pratt-Williams had relied on a driver illegally offering “Uber services” since September last year to travel home from work. Uber does not have a licence to operate in The Bahamas, and offering such services using private vehicles is illegal.

On January 26, her regular driver stopped at an establishment along the route and handed the keys to another man to complete the trip to Deadman’s Reef. Heavy rain began to fall as they drove. Minutes later, the vehicle spun out of control and crashed into a tree.

Mrs Coleby-Davis reiterated her ministry’s warning to the public about unregulated operators and said only properly regulated drivers should engage with the Uber platform.