Hanna-Martin calls for Davis administration to address ‘housing crisis’ if re-elected

HOUSING must be addressed if the Davis administration retains power in the next general election, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin said yesterday, describing the housing issue as a "crisis".

When asked what her constituents have identified as their most pressing needs, Mrs Hanna Martin, who was recently ratified to contest the constituency for a fifth consecutive term, said she did not believe the concerns were strictly localised.

“I think there is a continuing desire to feel a greater engagement in the economy and more empowerment from the things that happen in the economy,” she said, pointing to quality of life and housing issues.

“I call it a crisis in housing. We have limited availability, rents have gone up, and it has really proved to be a very, very serious challenge. And I think in our next term, we have to find a solution to this situation.”

While admitting she does not yet have all the answers, she said the issue would require a multi-pronged approach.

“It’s probably a number of things that have to be looked at, including accountability of landlords and tenants. We know that. But I think we need to look at conditions and standards,” she said.

“Most countries have legislation that guarantees minimum standards and conditions, and I think we need to see that coming in — a consumer protection in The Bahamas.”

Continuing to reflect on feedback from constituents, she said employment concerns go beyond simply creating jobs.

“It’s not just jobs,” she said. “It’s something — an engagement that gives a sense of progress in one’s personal life and to the future.”

She referenced the Davis administration’s policy measures, including raising the minimum wage and reducing VAT, noting that VAT reductions are set to take effect in April.

“All of this, I think, is helpful,” she said. “But I do believe that we need to see, going forward, structural reform in how our economy works, so that people are able to get a bigger bite out of what this fantastic country has to offer. So that’s the challenge, I believe, as we move forward politically — to deliver that for the Bahamian people of Englerston.”

Asked about retaining her seat in the upcoming general election, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “They will weigh me in the measure and determine whether they believe that there is any value for my continued representation in the community.”

She said she has remained consistently available to constituents, keeping regular constituency hours and canvassing throughout the area.

“We’ve been very aggressive,” she said. “We’ve been on the ground consistently in every polling area, either myself or through my agents, and we have established what I believe is a close and enduring relationship with the community.”