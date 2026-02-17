LETTERS: Call to action over plans for Eleuthera investment

Dear Business Editor

I am writing in the hope of connecting with the people of Governor’s Harbour, and the communities of Eleuthera, about an issue that could shape the future of this area for generations.

As someone who has spent decades working on environmental and community development across The Bahamas, I have seen what happens when large, out-of-scale developments are introduced into small island communities without sufficient public discussion. In several Family Islands, projects of this nature have left permanent environmental scars, placed heavy strain on utilities and healthcare services, resulted in increased crime and social pressures, and fundamentally changed the character of communities in ways that residents never anticipated.

At the same time, I fully recognise and appreciate the importance of development. Our Family Islands need investment, jobs and economic opportunity. Growth is both necessary and welcomed. However, that growth must be sustainable, carefully managed and in step with the organic evolution of our communities - not a sudden leap toward a pace and scale of life that can overwhelm the character and capacity of a small settlement.

Recently, residents have been hearing about a proposed resort and residential development in and around Governor's Harbour. Details remain unclear, but what is being described is significant - a 'sea to sea' footprint that could include a marina, golf course, luxury housing and, potentially, a casino. There are also questions being raised locally about whether the developer wants to use public (government) land, including areas such as Cupid’s Cay and the former Navy Base, on an island where many local residents are already struggling to obtain access to government land for locally-owned and operated businesses. Residents are also asking what increased population and workforce needs could mean for housing, services and daily life.

While investment and economic opportunity are important for Eleuthera, projects of this scale and nature deserve careful public discussion and broad community input before decisions are made.

Residents have begun asking basic questions: How large is the proposed development? How might it affect traffic; infrastructure, including water and power reliability; housing costs; beach access; and the character of daily life? What would a golf course of this size mean for water use and the surrounding environment? And how might the need to bring in hundreds of non-Eleutheran construction and hospitality workers affect housing, services and the pace of life in the settlement?

These are not anti-development questions. They are the questions any community would ask. Eleuthera has always welcomed thoughtful investment. But developments that may significantly reshape the area should be guided by transparency, public participation and respect for residents' long-term well-being.

A small group of Governor’s Harbour residents is supporting an independent effort to reach out to the community to hear their views over the coming weeks. Residents, local business owners and property owners are encouraged to participate and share their perspectives.

Now is the time for the community conversation to begin.

Sincerely,

Eric Carey Resident and long-time Eleuthera advocate On behalf of a small group of Governor’s Harbour residents