Man who admitted to fatal stabbing given 25 years in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN who admitted fatally stabbing another man during a fight was sentenced to 25 years in prison yesterday.
Slade Seymour, 23, was sentenced for manslaughter before Justice Renae McKay after pleading guilty last year.
He had been working at a restaurant in a Carmichael Road plaza when customers complained Caron Thompson was panhandling nearby on June 27, 2022. After Seymour tried to get him to leave, Thompson allegedly threw rocks and a fight followed. Seymour stabbed him with a pocket knife.
A probation report said Seymour suffered drug-induced psychosis linked to cannabis use and had been treated with Xanax. He expressed remorse to the victim’s family.
Stanley Rolle represented the accused and Timothy Bailey prosecuted.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.