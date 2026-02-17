Man who admitted to fatal stabbing given 25 years in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted fatally stabbing another man during a fight was sentenced to 25 years in prison yesterday.

Slade Seymour, 23, was sentenced for manslaughter before Justice Renae McKay after pleading guilty last year.

He had been working at a restaurant in a Carmichael Road plaza when customers complained Caron Thompson was panhandling nearby on June 27, 2022. After Seymour tried to get him to leave, Thompson allegedly threw rocks and a fight followed. Seymour stabbed him with a pocket knife.

A probation report said Seymour suffered drug-induced psychosis linked to cannabis use and had been treated with Xanax. He expressed remorse to the victim’s family.

Stanley Rolle represented the accused and Timothy Bailey prosecuted.







