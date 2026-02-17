Shanty town residents ‘knew we were coming’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration continued its nationwide crackdown on shanty towns yesterday, carrying out a demolition exercise at an unregulated site off Fire Trail Road that housed between 30 to 50 residents.

Among the three structures destroyed included a two-storey building that housed most of the occupants. Residents said they were paying $150 per person per month to live there.

When The Tribune arrived on the scene, many of the homes’ occupants were gathered outside, huddled together with their belongings on the ground, watching the destruction unfold.

Some shanty town dwellers were seen carrying large mattresses and other household items in a desperate attempt to salvage what they could.

While some residents managed to retrieve their belongings, others were not as fortunate, and clothing could still be seen inside the homes as demolition continued.

One Haitian resident, who identified himself as Jerry, said he had been living in the apartment for about four months, but was unsure where he would go next.

He said when he found the home, Bahamians occupied the upper level, while Haitian residents lived in other sections of the building.

“I don’t know. I tried to call my friend,” he said when asked about his relocation plans.

Jerry said he had been deported to Haiti several times but returned seeking a better life after obtaining a work permit, leaving his family behind.

He said he does not have a steady job but takes on construction work whenever called upon.

Superintendent Stephen Carey, chairman of the Unregulated Community Action Task Force, described the demolition process as smooth, saying residents were largely accepting of it.

He said eviction notices were posted last June and again in December, warning about the impending exercise.

However, he noted that despite ample notice, many failed to leave.

Only one occupant qualified for social service assistance, while the majority held work permits.

“They were informed on numerous occasions so therefore they know we were coming,” he said. “They just didn't know the date. Once a 28 day notice has been given, there is no set date after that date as to when demolition will take place.”

Some onlookers at the site expressed little sympathy for the residents.

“I feel no type away,” said nearby resident Danny Joseph. “It's the government job, and I thank God for that because when you keep people things, you never get your own. They need to get their own things.”

She accused residents of saying one thing but doing another, claiming some had promised to leave when instructed but returned once they saw no immediate enforcement.

Some, she added, had even turned the area into a marketplace, selling items there.

Dion Robinson, senior building inspector at the Ministry of Works, deemed the structures unsafe, saying investigations revealed they were built without the required permits and did not meet code.

He warned that severe weather could have caused the buildings to collapse, potentially killing those inside.

“The structure was like two feet on centre, which is supposed to be 16 inches on centre. The roof was collapsed, and it was not properly designed or constructed,” he said. “It definitely could not withstand any hurricane.”

He said officials made several attempts to contact the owner but were unsuccessful. He added that authorities would work with the Department of Lands and Surveys to determine ownership and would take action once the owner is identified.

Some residents pointed out a woman they believed to be the owner. However, when reporters attempted to approach her, she repeatedly ran away and declined to speak.

When asked what’s next, Supt Carey said the taskforce is now targeting the Blackwood area in Eleuthera where they plan to start cleanup, as well as the Gaza and Gully community.

The demolition of shanty towns has been a contentious issue. Successive governments have cited health concerns, illegal land use, and building code violations to justify the removals, yet critics argue the approach lacks compassion and fails to address housing shortages.

Since ramping up efforts in November 2023, the Davis administration has reported the demolition of nearly 500 unregulated structures across several islands.