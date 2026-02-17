The countdown to election

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A SEA of yellow filled the Baha Mar Convention Centre last night as hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party supporters gathered for the party’s campaign launch, transforming the venue into a rally that signalled the countdown to a general election.

Supporters arrived early, dressed in party shirts, jerseys and hats, waving oversized placards and sounding horns.

Campaign banners framed the entrance, while bright lights, music and chants inside the ballroom created a rally atmosphere as supporters frequently stood, cheered and applauded throughout the programme.

Attendees ranged from young adults to seniors, reflecting a cross-section of the party’s base, many of who said they were motivated by what they described as progress under the current administration and a desire to maintain momentum heading into the next election cycle.

The programme featured four themed segments ahead of the keynote address, with candidates from various constituencies outlining priorities centred on driving economic recovery, delivering relief, expanding opportunity and investing in the Family Islands.

Each address drew applause and was interspersed with musical performances by local artists Julian Believe and Johnny Cake, prompting supporters to wave flags and sing along.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis delivered the keynote address, focusing on the government’s efforts to turn “crisis into progress”.

“Nobody knows better than I how much work remains, to make sure progress reaches more Bahamians,” he said.

“The economy is growing, many of the important crime rates are down, the expert assessments and reports are positive – but none of that means much to you if you’re struggling to pay your bills, or if you’re looking for a job with decent wages that you can count on, or if you don’t feel safe on your own street.

“We have to keep working, and listening to our people, and adapting. That’s how we can thrive in the years to come.”

Mr Davis also addressed the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, outlining its potential to support local businesses, enhance education, improve healthcare diagnostics and treatment, strengthen national security, improve storm forecasting and emergency response, and modernise government services.

He also cautioned that the pace of change could be unprecedented, warning of possible job displacement in vulnerable sectors and the misuse of AI tools through cybercrime, online scams, deepfakes and misinformation.

Mr Davis also criticised the opposition and urged supporters to remain committed to the party’s platform.

He closed the event standing hand in hand with colleagues and his wife as “Goodness of God” by Cece Winans played and supporters rose to their feet, cheering and waving flags.