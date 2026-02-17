Video appears to show St John’s College principal with hands around girl’s neck

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A VIDEO appearing to show the principal of St John’s College grabbing a girl by the neck at a school event has triggered an investigation by the Anglican Central Education Authority.

The footage shows a man identified as the school’s principal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Quinn McCartney, holding the girl’s arms as she leaves a room before placing both hands around her neck and pushing her through a doorway. Bystanders react in shock, with one person heard asking, “Why he choking the girl?”

Other clips from the same night show a uniformed police officer carrying a rifle, a group of apparent minors running outside while screaming, and boys fighting, grabbing shirts and jump-kicking each other.

In a statement on Monday, the ACEA said the incidents occurred on February 14 during a dance held as part of the school’s annual Mardi Gras celebrations and confirmed it had launched an investigation.

“The ACEA wishes to note that, based on the information presently in its possession, no harm or injury was occasioned during the events purportedly being circulated on social media,” the statement said.

The authority said it was gathering and reviewing all available information with relevant stakeholders in line with established procedures and that the matter would be handled with seriousness and due diligence.

According to the school’s Facebook account, Mr McCartney joined St John’s College in 2024 after moving from St Anne’s College.

Yesterday, human rights advocate Alicia Wallace criticised what she described as violence used as discipline.

“School administration and faculty must be held at a higher standard, expected to build relationships with students that assure them of support, fairness, and safety,” she said. “They are to face challenges and intervene in conflict in nonviolent ways, seeking to resolve issues and facilitate repair. Use of violence escalates situations, destroys trust, and often perpetuates further acts and the normalisation of violence.”

“In The Bahamas, we can see that many have violence as a first response, and it is for us to interrupt that pattern by calling it by its name, implementing different practices, and ensuring that people in positions of power are trained to regulate their emotions and respond in effective and nonviolent ways. No matter what we call it, violence is wrong, it is dangerous, and it is an indication of ineptitude.”



