Activists: Is SpaceX getting ‘easy accommodation’ here?

BY FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Environmental activists yesterday challenged whether SpaceX has found “easy accommodation from the powers that be” in The Bahamas as they suggested this nation may be offering too smooth a path for the resumption of Falcon 9 booster landings in its waters.

Joe Darville, chair of Waterkeepers Bahamas and Save the Bays, said he remains “very apprehensive” about the landings being approved to resume as residents were given little advance notice.

Speaking to Tribune Business, he warned that any malfunction or explosion could pose serious risks to The Bahamas’ ocean-dependent economy and limited land mass, particularly given its reliance on tourism, maritime activity and fisheries for jobs and income.

“As an environmentalist, I am very, very apprehensive about that. Why don’t they do it in the Gulf [of Mexico]? Why pick our territory to do it? Is it because they have easy accommodation from the powers that be in this country? I hope not,” said Mr Darville.

“I maintain my reservations about any permission given to have this particular matter fly over land or explode over our territory, plain and simple.” Mr Darville also criticised what he described as the lack of adequate public notice surrounding the booster rocket landings, arguing that residents were being informed “on the eve” of the activity with little opportunity to raise concerns or seek clarity.

He added that a matter of such magnitude should be subjected to broader national consultation - and potentially a vote - rather than approved without full public input. “Bring it to the people to vote on such a thing. This is nothing to fool around with. You cannot make decisions of this magnitude without the full contingent of the people of The Bahamas having their say,” said Mr Darville.

“This should not be decided behind closed doors or announced on the eve of a launch. The Bahamian people deserve full disclosure and a proper opportunity to weigh in. You don’t gamble with 100,000 square miles of ocean and 90 square miles of land without asking the people first.”

Mr Darville argued that space tourism is “a non-starter” for The Bahamas, contending that the mere possibility of spacecraft explosions or falling debris could undermine the country’s reputation as a safe, pristine destination and deter visitors from travelling to its shores.

“We survive on tourism. The perception alone that spacecraft could explode or debris could fall into our waters is enough to make visitors think twice. Space tourism is a non-starter. If anything, it’s going to drive people away from The Bahamas,” said Mr Darville.

The Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAA-B) confirmed yesterday that all necessary approvals and reviews were completed ahead of today’s planned landing.

In a statement, it said it has approved the Falcon 9 vehicle landing in co-ordination with other regulatory agencies, with all required regulatory and environmental clearances completed in accordance with established aerospace safety and operational protocols.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAA-B) advises the public that, in co-ordination with all relevant national regulatory agencies, it has approved the planned landing of a Falcon 9 vehicle operated by SpaceX in the Exuma Sound on February 18, 2026, between 5pm and 9.30pm,” said CAA-B.

“All requisite regulatory and environmental reviews and clearances have been completed in accordance with established aerospace safety and operational protocols. Residents and visitors to The Bahamas are further advised that, depending on weather and atmospheric conditions, one or more sonic booms may be heard during the landing sequence. The intensity and extent of these effects will vary based on environmental factors at the time of re-entry.

“CAA-B will continue to collaborate closely with the appropriate authorities to ensure all activities are carried out safely, and in full compliance, with applicable regulations.”

The Bahamas’ relationship with SpaceX began in early 2024 when the Government signed an agreement to host Falcon 9 booster landings, potentially making the islands a world-first international destination for such events and part of a growing space tourism strategy.

A Falcon 9 rocket booster successfully landed off the coast of the Exumas last February - the first SpaceX landing outside the US - drawing criticism from local environmentalist groups.

The Government initially approved up to 20 additional landings subject to regulatory clearance, but further recoveries were paused while a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) and post-landing review were completed amid environmental and public consultation concerns. SpaceX had indicated it hopes to resume operations at the Exuma Sound site once all regulatory requirements are satisfied.